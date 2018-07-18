EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Sanders is set to star with Jeffrey Wright in All Day & A Night, a drama written and to be directed by Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote Black Panther. Netflix has set the film for a July 30 start date and will release the film on its streaming service. Nina Jacobson is producing.

Sanders, who opens Friday alongside Denzel Washington in Equalizer 2, had his breakthrough in the Best Picture winner Moonlight, and he is again the fulcrum for a powerful, provocative and timely narrative. The title refers to an unending, relentless prison stretch, and Sanders plays Jah, a young man who committed a homicide and is facing just that. The drama is seen through his POV, as he deals with the repercussions of his actions. Sanders also just wrapped Native Son for A24. Wright takes the supporting role of JD, in between seasons of his hit HBO series Westworld. Cole directed the 2011 indie Amber Lake.

This is the second big Netflix film for Cole following on the heels of the billion dollar + grossing Black Panther for Marvel. In April, Netflix won a big money auction for Failsafe, a Vault Comics title that will be scripted by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole as a producing and potential starring vehicle for Michael B. Jordan.

