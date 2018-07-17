Management and production company Artists First (formerly Principato Young Entertainment) is expanding its staff of managers/producers with a new hire and a promotion.

Cara Alpert has joined after four years at WME. Since coming over shortly before the management company’s May rebrand as Artist First, Alpert has been focusing on servicing talent with casting opportunities and developing emerging comedic voices. Alpert started at WME as an intern in 2014. She most recently served as a coordinator at the talent agency before moving to PYE in April.

In addition, Artists First has promoted Arabella Roberts, who joined the management company last year. She will focus on servicing writer and director clients, as well as finding new voices.

Artists First currently has 21 managers in offices in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Both Alpert and Roberts will be based in the Los Angeles office.