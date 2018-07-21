Cast and producers of Arrow gave fans a hint of what’s in store for Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in the upcoming seventh season of the CW series during the show’s panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

They also announced three new castings for Season 7. Holly Elissa (Whistler), Michael Jonsson (Van Helsing) and Miranda Edwards (The Magicians, Orphan Black) as the lethal Longbow Hunters. The legendary group of assassins were recruited by Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) to exact his revenge on Oliver and the team after they took down his burgeoning criminal empire in Season 6.

L-R: Red Dart, Kodiak, The Silencer Courtesy of WB

Elissa will play Red Dart, a ruthless and precise killer. Jonsson will portray Kodiak, a beast of a man with brute force, and Edwards is Silencer, a master of stealth.

Now that Oliver’s behind bars at the Slabside Maximum Security Prison, he will come face to face with many of his former enemies, including Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), Derek Sampson (Cody Runnels) and Danny “Brick” Brickwell (Vinnie Jones). With all three held in Slabside, Oliver will be forced to confront these and other villains he locked up while wearing the hood.

Based on the DC characters, the series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Beth Schwartz and Sarah Schechter. Arrow is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

Arrow returns for its seventh season October 15 in its new Monday 8 PM time period on The CW.