Nic Bishop (Covert Affairs),The Sopranos alumna Annabella Sciorra and Molly Hagan (iZombie) have been cast as recurring, and Tami Roman (When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story) has been tapped as a series regular opposite Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan in Apple’s thriller drama series Are You Sleeping, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Are You Sleeping, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades-old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Caplan plays twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose two father’s murder decades ago is examined on the podcast.

Bishop and Sciorra will play Chuck Buhrman (in flashbacks) and and Erin Buhrman, parents of twin sisters Josie and Lanie (Caplan). Hagan is Susan Carver, Josie and Lanie’s aunt. Roman portrays Lillian Scoville, Poppy’s (Spencer) saucy stepmother.

Aaron Paul, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones co-star in Are You Sleeping, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo for Chernin Entertainment, alongside Octavia Spencer and Nichelle Tramble. The premiere episode will be directed by Anna Foerster.

Roman is repped by Pantheon. Bishop, who starred on Covert Affairs and Body of Proof, recently recurred on FX’s Snowfall. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Elevate Entertainment. Sciorra, an Emmy nominee for The Sopranos, has been recurring on Netflix’s GLOW. She is repped by CAA and Mainstay Entertainment. Hagan is repped by AEFH, Inc. and Patino Management.