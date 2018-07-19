Code Black alumna Moon Bloodgood is set as a series regular, and Daytime Emmy winner Billy Miller (General Hospital, Suits), Brett Cullen (Narcos, Devious Maids) and young actor Hunter Doohan (Westworld, Sound Wave) will recur opposite Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan in Apple’s thriller drama series Are You Sleeping, from the scripted drama venture of Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.

Are You Sleeping, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades-old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Caplan plays twin sisters Josie and Lanie, whose father’s murder decades ago is examined on the podcast. Paul plays convicted murderer Warren Cave, whose guilt or innocence has remained a question in many people’s minds for the past 20 years.

Bloodgood will play Cath Min, Poppy’s best friend. Miller plays Alex Dunn, Lanie’s husband. Cullen plays Owen Cave, Warren Cave’s father. Doohan plays a younger Warren Cave.

Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones also co-star in Are You Sleeping, which is executive produced by Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo for Chernin Entertainment, alongside Spencer and Nichelle Tramble. The premiere episode will be directed by Anna Foerster.

Bloodgood recently co-starred on the CBS medical drama Code Black. Before that, she played the female lead opposite Noah Wyle on the hit TNT series Falling Skies. Bloodgood’s feature credits include The Sessions and Terminator Salvation. She is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.