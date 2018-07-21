In the final presentation of Warner Bros’ Hall H Saturday extravaganza, Jason Momoa took the stage along with Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and director James Wan.

Wan started it off. “One of the biggest things I wanted to do was create a superhero film we haven’t seen before,” he said. “Ours a little different and unique my movie more like sci-fi film than a traditional superhero movie.”

They showed a trailer (check it out above) and then some teaser footage that depicted an intriguing underwater world, and a clash between Aquaman and his sibling (Patrick Wilson) to rule the kingdom. What we saw was VFX-heavy, a departure for Wan.

The cast told amusing stories about being chafed in harnesses, and preparing to deal with the inevitable wetness guaranteed when you sign on for such a film

For Abdul-Mateen II, more important than learning his lines, he thought, would be learning to swim, which he didn’t know how to do despite previously appearing in Baywatch. “I actually secretly taught myself how to swim, buying goggles and a kickboard and doing it every morning in the hotel pool,” he said. “And I didn’t ever have to swim.”

Kidman, who plays the undersea queen and Aquaman’s mother, had a different experience. “My opening scene, I had to lie on a rock, with massive waves crashing over me,” said the Oscar winner in her first Hall H Comic-Con appearance. “I told James, the bigger the better, give it to me, that’s why I’m doing this movie.”

Wan said the water came at her so hard it was “like being pelted with rocks.”

Wilson reprises with Wan after their genre experience in Insidious, and wasn’t surprised he took to VFX like a fish to water. “I knew back on the small genre film that his skills would translate and hoped he would take me with him,” Wilson said.

The footage looked very much like something in a Luc Besson film, but had a mix of VFX and clever humor that often has been missing in DC films.

Also starring is Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison and Dolph Lundgren. Will Beall wrote the screenplay from a story by Geoff Johns and Wan. Peter Safran produced Aquaman, based on the 77-year-old DC Comics hero, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg and Johns serving as executive producers.

After Momoa’s character debuted in last year’s Justice League, Aquaman casts it line in theaters on December 21.