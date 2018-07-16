Here’s a new reason to respect Mother Ocean. Behold the first teaser poster for Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as the DC deep-sea superhero. Have a look below.

The film will have Comic-Con panel this week, where director James Wan has said the first trailer will be revealed. The initial footage shown at CinemaCon showed the undersea kingdom of Atlantis, replete with swimming fish people — some riding sea horses — and futuristic submarines. Aquaman is challenged by his brother (Patrick Wilson) for the throne, with Amber Heard’s Mera begging Aquaman, “Unless you help us, millions will die.”

Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman co-star in Wan’s film. Will Beall wrote the screenplay from a story by Geoff Johns and Wan. Peter Safran produced Aquaman, based on the 77-year-old DC Comics hero, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg and Johns serving as executive producers. After Momoa’s character debuted in last year’s Justice League, Aquaman casts it line in theaters on December 21 via Warner Bros.

Here is the poster — what do you think?