Apple is closing in on a $1 trillion market cap following a strong third-quarter earnings report that exceeded Wall Street’s projections.

The company reported per-share earnings of $2.34 for the quarter, up 40% from the same time last year and handily beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18.

Revenue reached $53.3 billion, an increase of 17% from a year ago and exceeding Wall Street’s projections of $52.34 billion.

Investors reacted enthusiastically, driving the stock up 5% in after-hours trading to $195.90 a share. Apple’s market cap sits at $935.3 billion.

“Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, services and wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline,” CEO Tim Cook said in a statement accompanying the results.

Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones in the quarter, a modest 1% gain in unit shipments but a significant 20% in revenue — suggesting a rise in average purchase price. Ipad and Mac sales fell by single digits, compared to the prior year.

Services and “other products,” a category that includes AppleTV, the Apple Watch and other Apple-branded devices and accessories, saw year-over-year sales increase by more than 30%.

Developing