EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, Camille Rowe, The Handmaid Tale‘s Madeline Brewer, and Ray Nicholson (son of Jack Nicholson) will star in the indie drama Now Is Everything, along with Mickey Sumner, Brad Greenquist, Rits Taggard, and newcomer Georgian-American actor Irakli Kvirikadze. Valentina De Amicis and Riccardo Federico Spinotti are co-directing the film, which was written by Amicis, Spinotti, and Matt Handy.

The pic follows fashion photographer, Nicolas Yarna (Kvirikadze), emotionally devastated by the death of his younger brother, Cedric (Nicholson). The mysterious disappearance of Nicolas’ girlfriend, Matilda (Rowe), leads him into a journey of his unconscious where he discovers love and the absence of love.

Two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Dante Spinotti (LA Confidential, The Insider) is producing the pic with Marcella Spinotti and Heather Kritzer. Markus Bishop-Hill and Stephanie Rennie will serve as executive producers.

Four-time Oscar-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood (Chicago, Alice In Wonderland) is also on board. Filming is slated to begin this summer in Los Angeles. The film does not yet have distribution but is intended for the major film festival circuit in 2019.