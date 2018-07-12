Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in June while on location shooting the 11th season of his CNN series Parts Unknown, shared in four posthumous Emmy nominations for the show.

The host was nominated with several collaborators for Outstanding Informational Series or Special, as well as in categories for cinematography, editing and short form non-fiction for segments produced for CNN.com.

Parts Unknown won Emmys for Outstanding Informational Series from 2013 to 2016, collecting a nomination in the category in 2017 as well. Bourdain has also been Emmy-nominated in past years for co-hosting The Chew, the now-defunct ABC show, as well as for writing on Parts Unknown and its Travel Channel predecessor, No Reservations.

Bourdain was reportedly found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg France, by close friend/French chef Eric Ripert, when he and the production crew were about to start another day’s work. He was 61. His name immediately became a trending topic on social media and the news prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, including many notable names in the food and entertainment worlds. In New York City, the now-shuttered Park Avenue South restaurant Les Halles, where Bourdain worked as a chef a generation ago, became an impromptu memorial with flowers and notes left on the sidewalk by fans.