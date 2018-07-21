Los Angeles police are investigating an unspecific criminal complaint against Anthony Anderson. The LAPD confirmed to Deadline that “a crime report was taken” that named the Emmy-nominated Black-ish actor, adding, “It’s an open investigation.”

Details of the allegation weren’t given, and police would not confirm reports by The Blast and TMZ today that it was an assault claim filed by a woman.

Anderson issued a statement through a rep that says: “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

ABC confirmed the statement to Deadline.

Black-ish is one of ABC’s strongest and most acclaimed comedies. Heading into its fifth season in the fall, the ABC Studios show is nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy for the third consecutive year, and Anderson and co-star Tracee Ellis-Ross are up for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series.