EXCLUSIVE: After repping close to 22% of the year’s current $6.35 billion domestic box office with Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel is looking to score an even bigger share of 2018’s ticket sales this weekend with its 20th title Ant-Man and the Wasp. Very early projections from Deadline sources show that the Peyton Reed-directed sequel is off to a fantastic start with an estimated $11M, with some sources believing the movie could see an even bigger growth spurt north of $13M+.

First of all, Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Thursday night is well ahead of its original 2015 chapter which turned in a $6.4M preview night, $22.6M Friday and $57.2M opening. At the time many pegged the movie’s lower than usual Marvel opening to the fact that he was a deeper universe character, not to mention the pic skewed toward families at roughly 30%. Some tracking services have estimated at the high end that Ant-Man and the Wasp could post an $85M opening on par with Doctor Strange. Already, Ant-Man and the Wasp is besting that pic’s November preview night of $9.4M. That figure repped close to 29% of its $32.6M Friday.

Should Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Thursday stay around $11M, it will also be in line with that of Guardians of the Galaxy ($11.2M Thursday, $37.8M Friday, $94.3M opening).

A year ago, Marvel partnered with Sony on Spider-Man: Homecoming which posted a $15.4M Thursday, $50.7M Friday and a $117M opening. Advance ticket sales on Fandango saw Ant-Man and the Wasp ahead of Doctor Strange, while all advance ticket sales combined spotted the sequel near Homecoming.

Disney started Ant-Man and the Wasp early at 6PM tonight in respective time zones. West coast shows fired up about an hour ago. Theater chains such as AMC are showing an Ant-Man double feature. The pic plays in 4,206 theaters tomorrow, made up of 3,000 3D venues, 400+ Imax auditoriums, 660+ premium large format screens and 220+ D-Box/4D locations. The sequel’s Rotten Tomatoes score has also sprouted from 83% certified fresh to 88%, ahead of the original movie’s 82%. Tonight’s estimates are exclusive to Deadline, so if another trade reports on them — they got ’em from us. As we always say, tonight’s forecast doesn’t come from Disney, and there’s also the chance tonight’s ticket sales could come in higher or lower than our projection by Friday morning.