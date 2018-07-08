Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp took flight in 41 offshore markets this session, supersizing to $85M for its international box office bow. The Paul Rudd/Evangeline Lilly sequel buzzed in about 45% ahead of the first film and landed above industry expectations, despite the lack of some key markets in this early mix. Spreading its wings across Latin America, mostly smaller hubs in Europe and some Asian markets outside of China, AM&TW got off to a strong Korea start, leading play at $20.9M (including previews), 78% ahead of the original.

Asia as a region came in 51% above Ant-Man, with the insects No. 1 in all releases save New Zealand. China’s not part of this suite and will come after the summer blackout. The Middle Kingdom currently has its hands full with black comedy Dying To Survive thriving. It had an estimated $151M three-day for $199.6M including previews ($5.7M from IMAX) and the No. 1 spot overseas this weekend.

The Peyton Reed-helmed Ant-Man And The Wasp is tops for the studios, however, and also tuned its antennae to $17M across Latin America with a leading $6.7M in Mexico (+25% on the original). Brazil was soft in a competitive landscape, battling it out with World Cup play on Friday and as holidays begin.

Overall, in the same bucket of markets and current exchange rates, the estimated $85M opening is also 28% ahead of Captain America: Winter Soldier and 24% ahead of Thor: the Dark World. The global IMAX take was $10M. Still to come in the staggered rollout are France, Germany, the UK, Italy and Japan through the summer (and China, of course).

Disney’s Cathleen Taff, who recently took over as President of Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management and Business & Audience Insight, tells Deadline the Marvel Studios team has “delivered another movie that seems to be resonating.” While Korea is over-performing, overall Taff adds, “The size over the first one is spectacular, but not surprising because Marvel has such affinity in the markets.” Indeed. The weekend’s results lift the MCU’s combined global box office to $17.06B across 20 films.

Disney As for Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2, the 4th offshore session powered up $35.7M in 39 markets for an overseas total of $268.4M and $772.7M worldwide. Kids and families took their eye off the World Cup to kick in a $10.6M start in France — the 2nd best ever debut for Pixar behind Finding Nemo in that market. There are still several majors to come including the UK next weekend.

Elsewere, Universal/Blumhouse’s The First Purge killed off $10.9M in 26 debut markets. Including previews, it topped all previous entries in like-for-likes.

And, after crossing $1B worldwide earlier this week, Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom raised its offshore cume to $725.3M for $1,058.7M global.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…