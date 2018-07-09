EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content has brought in managers Brooke Ehrlich and Geoffrey Sanford to expand the media rights division formed by partners Howie Sanders and Kassie Evashevski last year. Together, Ehrlich and Sanford ran their own boutique management firm The Sanford Ehrlich Company. They will operate out of Anonymous Content’s Los Angeles headquarters.

“Brooke and Geoffrey are two of the very best representatives of critically-acclaimed material, as well as brilliant screen and television writers and directors,” Sanders and Evashevski said. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Brooke and Geoff join us. “Over the course of their very successful careers, they have displayed savvy and a keen eye for talent that is unquestionable.”

Sanford and Ehrlich stated, “We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Anonymous Content and work with their incredible clients, and team. We’ve long admired the way they do business and are excited to bring our storyteller clients into the fold.”

Since partnering in late 2016, Sanford and Ehrlich sold properties including the Amazon mini adaptation of the Colson Whitehead novel The Underground Railroad, for which Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins directed all the episodes. They reps authors, journalists and filmmakers that include Whitehead, Susan Orlean (The Orchid Thief), Denis Johnson’s estate (Jesus’ Son), Hannah Tinti (12 Lives of Samuel Hawley), Junot Diaz (The Brief and Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao), Tommy Orange (There There), Louise Erdrich (Round House), Hanya Yanigahara (A Little Life), Robert Littell (Legends), Mary Gaitskill (Secretary), Melanie Benjamin (Girls In The Picture), Alice McDermott (The Ninth Hour), George Hodgman (Bettyville), Stockholm writer/director Robert Budreau, XOXO writer Dylan Meyer, Adam Johnson (Orphan Master’s Son), Nathan Englander (Dinner At The Center Of The Earth), G. Willow Wilson (Alif The Unseen), Heather Havrilesky (How To Be A Person In The World), Elizabeth McCracken (The Giant’s House),Claire Vaye Watkins (Gold Fame Citrus) and Robert Beatty (Serafina series).

Sanford started his career at Ziegler Ross and CMA, then became an exec at Warner Bros. before becoming a partner at RWSG Literary Agency. Ehrlich started at the Sanford Gross Agency and went on to become an agent at RWSH. She struck out on her own and has been running a boutique management firm for the past 12 years representing filmmakers and authors, before rejoining Sanford.