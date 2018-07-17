Hulu has put in development Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, Deadline has confirmed.

Paramount TV and Anonymous optioned the popular 11-book series last year, with plans to bring it to the small screen. Anne Rice’s son Christopher Rice will serve as executive producer alongside Anne Rice and Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Steve Golin. Bryan Fuller, who boarded the project in January as showrunner, has since exited and a search for a new showrunner is underway.

The Vampire Chronicles began with 1976’s Interview with the Vampire, which introduced readers to Louis, a French colonial aristocrat in 18th century New Orleans who is turned into an undead bloodsucker by the charismatic and dangerous Lestat. The book’s sequel, 1985’s The Vampire Lestat, made the titular character the main protagonist, and subsequent books largely have centered on his further adventures, which include exploring the origins of vampires, an encounter with Satan and in the most recent installment, published on November 29, a trip to Atlantis.

Interview with the Vampire was turned into a popular 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt as Louis and Tom Cruise as Lestat, along with Christian Slater, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, Thandie Newton, Stephen Rea and others.

