Coming off strong ratings for their season premieres, TNT has renewed hit drama series Animal Kingdom for a fourth season and Claws for a third go-round.

The two-night, two-telecast season three launch of Animal Kingdom drew 4.3M Total Viewers and 2 million 18-49 viewers so far in Live +7, with the premiere alone drawing 978,000 18-49 in L+7. The season two premiere of Claws drew 1.3 million 18-49 in L+7, up 38% from last year’s series debut. Season two is now tracking +9% ahead of season one, ranks among the top 5 cable dramas this year, and is currently posting the largest year-over-year growth among all returning cable dramas, according to TNT.

TNT

In digital views, Animal Kingdom‘s Season 3 premiere increased more than four times YOY. On social, Animal Kingdom sparked more than one million engagements in its first week, up 18% YOY. Digital views for Claws’ season premiere were more than two times higher YOY, and season two has generated more than 700K social engagements in its first week alone, with +75% growth on Twitter and +58% growth on Facebook.

Season three of Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon, Carolina Guerra and special guest star Denis Leary. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells executive produces. Animal Kingdom was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

Claws follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon. The hit dramedy stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Suleka Mathew, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, Janine Sherman Barrois, who also serves as showrunner, and Eliot Laurence, who created the series. Claws is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T.