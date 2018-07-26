Andrew Lloyd Webber’s six theaters in London’s West End are getting a collective re-brand. The venue division of Lloyd Webber’s company, until now known as Really Useful Theatres, has been renamed LW Theatres.

The name change is designed to “end any confusion” between the theatre/venue division and the Really Useful Group, which handles Lloyd Webber’s creative output.

“The change will help the theatre company communicate directly and more effectively with a wider public and the business world,” said Rebecca Kane Burton, the Managing Director of the newly christened LW Theatres.

The six stage venues owned by the composer will keep their individual names: The London Palladium, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Cambridge Theatre, Her Majesty’s Theatre, Gillian Lynne Theatre, and The Other Palace. Also keeping its name is the Adelphi Theatre, which LW co-owns with with the Nederlander Group.

The name switch comes as LW Theatres continues with plans for a massive, multimillion-pound renovation of the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane (pictured above).