Gillian Lynne, the choreographer for Cats and The Phantom of the Opera who died Sunday in London at age 92, was remembered today by Andrew Lloyd Webber as a major figure in dance and a key in the the phenomenal global success the musical based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

“Quite simply Gillian Lynne was a seminal figure in choreography for three generations, possibly four as her groundbreaking work in Cats is still being seen around the world,” wrote Lloyd Webber (read the entire tribute below).

Lynne, who was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to dance and musical theatre in 2014, died at the Princess Grace Hospital in Marylebone, London, last night. Her death was announced by her husband, actor Peter Land, who tweeted, “I am heartbroken to write that Dame Gillian Lynne DBE & my dearest wife & friend & love for 40 years passed away at 6.20pm tonight 1st July 2018 at the Princess Grace Hospital.”

Rest In Peace my darling Gillie. I am heartbroken to write that Dame Gillian Lynne DBE & my dearest wife & friend & love for 40 years passed away at 6.20pm tonight 1st July 2018 at the Princess Grace Hospital. She leaves behind a huge legacy&is adored by many espec @peterland_uk pic.twitter.com/Rn3182mRPt — Dame Gillian Lynne (@Gillian_Lynne) July 1, 2018

Last month, the New London Theatre was renamed Gillian Lynne Theatre, becoming the first West End theater named after a woman. Lights at West End theaters will be dimmed in tribute tonight, and a short tribute will be read from the stage at Cats‘ longtime Broadway home Winter Garden at the curtain call for current tenant School of Rock.

Lynne began her career as a ballerina with Sadler’s Wells Ballet in the 1940s, and she went on to direct and choreograph numerous productions in London and New York. Her choreography for films and TV included Barbra Streisand’s Yentl (1983) and The Muppet Show (1976-1980).

Her work with Royal Shakespeare Company director Trevor Nunn on 1976’s The Comedy Of Errors fostered an association that would lead to Lynne’s greatest triumphs: Cats and The Phantom of the Opera (she also choreographed Lloyd Webber’s Aspects of Love in 1990).

Here, Lloyd Webber remembers his longtime friend: