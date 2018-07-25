NBC’s summer duo America’s Got Talent (2.0 rating in adults 18-49, 11.52 million viewers) and World of Dance (1.2, 5.8M) topped the card as the top two shows of Tuesday’s primetime, guiding the network to an easy victory in both the demo and total viewers.

Both shows were down a tenth from last week’s episodes, and were the only ones that topped a 1.0 rating on a slow night on broadcast TV.

Fox went back to originals after last week’s MLB All-Star Game, with Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.28M) at 8 PM and Love Connection (0.5, 1.82M) at 9 steady with two weeks ago. The network was originally to air a Beat Shazam episode featuring Demi Lovato last night, but swapped it out yesterday after the pop star was rushed to the hospital reportedly because of a drug overdose.

CBS aired all repeats last night. ABC’s only original was 10 PM’s crime docuseries The Last Defense (0.4, 1.63M) which was flat as it wrapped its seven-episode run.

The CW had The 100 (0.3, 860,000), up a tenth at 8 PM, and The Outpost (0.1, 640,000) which is off a tenth.