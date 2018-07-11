NBC topped every half hour of Tuesday night, as America’s Got Talent (2.1, 11.35M) and World of Dance (1.3, 6.00M) hung on to 100% of their demo rating relative to last originals two weeks back.

Talent again finished No. 1 on the night in all key metrics, delivering TV’s top total viewer stats since it’s 11.9M of three weeks back, while equaling that broadcast’s demo.

CW’s The Outpost (0.2, 778K), launched modestly, compared to The 100‘s showing in the slot (0.3, 827M) earlier this summer.

ABC’s 9 PM special (0.6, 3.66M) on Thailand’s soccer team rescue, unearthed modest demo gains and substantial total viewer gains compared to Black-ish repeats in the hour.

At 10 PM, ABC’s The Last Defense (0.5, 2.68M) marked its most watched telecast to date.

Both Fox reality shows – Beat Shazam (0.7, 2.24M) and The Love Connection (0.5, 1.57M) – equaled series demo lows.

NBC (1.8, 9.567M) took the night, laps ahead of ABC (0.6 2.927M) and Fox (1.905M) in the demo, while CBS (0.5, 4.725M) was closest competitor in total viewers. CW logged a 0.2, 850K.