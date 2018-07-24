Lifetime’s straight-to-series drama American Princess has rounded out its recurring cast, adding Matt Peters (Orange Is the New Black), Lucas Hazlett (Life in Pieces, Wrecked), Lex King (Troy: Fall of a City), Steve Agee (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, New Girl), Kitana Turnbull (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Mike Lane (Nobodies), Juan Alfonso (Young & Hungry), Sophie Von Haselberg (American Crime Story, House of Cards), Sas Goldberg (Ocean’s Eight) and Patrick Gallagher (Siren). They join previously announced series lead Georgia Flood, Lucas Neff, Seana Kofoed, Rory O’Malley and Mary Hollis Inboden in the series from Jenji Kohen, Jamie Denbo and Tara Hermann.

Created, written and executive produced by Denbo (Ronna & Beverly), American Princess follows Amanda (Flood), an Upper East Side socialite who runs away from her own dream wedding when she realizes that the life she thought she wanted, wasn’t actually right after all. When she stumbles upon a Renaissance Faire, she experiences an unexpected awakening, leading her to leave everything she thought she cared about behind. While at the Faire, Amanda quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romance that opens her eyes to new beginnings.

The 10-episode series is co-produced by A+E Studios and Global Road Entertainment.

Peters will play Shart O’belly, a Ren Faire actor and one of David’s hilarious sidekicks performing in the mud pit.

Hazlett is Stick, a Ren Faire actor and David’s other sidekick performing in the mud pit.

King will portray Callie, David’s faire girlfriend. An ethereal beauty, super aloof and into holistic healing. She basically brushes horses for a living and intimidates Amanda just by being her blasé, confident self.

Agee is Lee, the put-upon manager of the Royal Renaissance Festival. A grumpy guy in middle management, with his hard-partying years long behind him, Lee spends most of his time keeping the place running and getting by with the bare minimum.

Turnbull portrays Breeze, a smart, self-aware and well-spoken teenager going through teenage issues all while being raised on the Renaissance Faire circuit.

Lane is Bo, a nerdy Ren Faire enthusiast who doesn’t work there, but goes every weekend with his girlfriend. They dress in full garb and are both very committed to Ren Faire-speak with non-existent English accents.

Alfonso plays Juan Andres, aka ‘Faire Bear,’ who sells cast iron mugs at the Ren Faire and teases passing patrons all day. A classic film buff in his down time, he shows a romantic interest in an unlikely Faire compatriot.

Von Haselberg will portray Natasha, a proprietor of one of the Royal Renaissance Festival food booths. She is also in an unconventional but committed relationship at the Faire and shows Amanda how fun life on the circuit can be.

Goldberg is Erin Klein-Fagel, Amanda’s older sister who has a husband, two kids and a very typical Upper East Side life full of nannies and private Pilates classes. She is concerned that Amanda is having a mental breakdown, but also slightly envious of her freedom.

Gallagher portrays Friar Woodruff, the ‘Friar’ at the Royal Renaissance Festival who is always ready to lend an ear or a swig of his famous homemade Devil’s scotch.

Kohan (Orange is the New Black, GLOW), Herrmann, (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) and Mark Burley (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) also executive produce.

