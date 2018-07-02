Mimi Gianopulos (Baby Daddy), Helen Madelyn Kim (GLOW), Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why) and Erin Pineda (Major Crimes) are set for recurring roles opposite Georgia Flood in American Princess, Lifetime’s straight-to-series drama from Jenji Kohan, Jamie Denbo and Tara Herrmann.

Created, written and executive produced by Denbo (Ronna & Beverly), American Princess follows Amanda (Flood), an Upper East Side socialite who runs away from her own dream wedding when she realizes that the life she thought she wanted, wasn’t actually right after all. When she stumbles upon a Renaissance Faire, she experiences an unexpected awakening, leading her to leave everything she thought she cared about behind. While at the Faire, Amanda quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romance that opens her eyes to new beginnings.

Gianopulos will play Morgan, Amanda’s dry and judgmental high school BFF. She is single and successful in her career as a branding consultant. Kim is Lexi, Korean-born, raised Jewish by her adoptive gay Jewish parents and one of Amanda’s besties. She is sweet, shallow and not the sharpest tool in the shed. Dorfman portrays Nick, Amanda’s gay bestie. Nick’s exquisite taste and sharp wit have solidified him as an influencer in the social media world. Pineda will play Helen, a Rennie with a crazy streak. She’s a hedonist and a wild woman who lives life to the fullest while traveling the Ren Faire circuit all year round.

The 10-episode series hails from A+E Studios and Global Road Entertainment. Kohan (Orange is the New Black, GLOW), Herrmann, (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) and Mark Burley (Orange is the New Black, GLOW) also executive produce.

Gianopulos is best known for her recurring role of Angela in Freeform’s Baby Daddy. On the film side, she appeared in CBS Films’ Get A Job and What To Expect When You’re Expecting from Lionsgate. She is repped by Gersh and Leigh Brillstein Management.

Kim recently guest-starred in GLOW and Famous in Love. She’s repped by Prestige Talent Agency and John Tae Lee at Consortium Entertainment.

Dorfman most recently played Ryan Shaver on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He’s repped by Anonymous Content, Headline Talent, IMG and attorney Cary Dobkin.

Pineda recently guest-starred in NCIS: Los Angeles and Major Crimes. Her other credits include American Housewife and Happy Endings. She’s repped by Prestige Talent Agency and WSA Entertainment.