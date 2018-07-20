American Horror Story just revealed its season 8 title: ‘Apocalypse’, and some pretty creepy artwork…

Rosemary’s Baby anyone? FX likes to keep plot details under wraps but has dropped this graphic and title during a late night event at San Diego Comic-Con.

Creator Ryan Murphy previously said that Season 8 would be a “crossover” with Murder House (Season 1) and Coven (Season 3). “It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode 5.”

Season 8 is set in the not-too-distant future. Cast includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd and Adina Porter. Joan Collins will join cast for the first year, and will play the grandmother of Evan Peters’ character. Peters is said to play a “comedic hairdresser.” We also recently revealed that UnReal star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Kyle Allen of The Path have also joined the hit horror anthology as guest stars.

AHS will premiere earlier than it has in past seasons, reaching FX on Sept. 12.