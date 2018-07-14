The eighth season of American Horror Story has added two more names to their roster. Deadline has confirmed that UnReal star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Kyle Allen of The Path have joined Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology on FX as guest stars.

A leaked photo from the set of American Horror Story from a fan account showed chairs with Bowyer-Chapman and Allen’s names. Considering it is AHS, there are plenty of details about the season that have been kept under wraps — this includes Bowyer-Chapman and Allen’s roles.

However, there have been a couple of clues dropped about the season via social media. It has been revealed that it will take place in the near-distant future, and it will be a crossover of Season 1’s Murder House and Season 3’s Coven. Actress Emma Roberts, who appeared in the Coven season, also hinted that she will be reprising her role as Madison Montgomery.

In addition to Roberts, plenty of Murphy’s acting collective are set to return including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates and Billie Lourd. Paulson played medium Billie Dean Howard in the Murder House season, a part which she reprised in AHS fifth season Hotel. In Coven, Paulson played Miss Robichaux’s Academy headmistress Cordelia Foxx.

Peters played murderous teen Tate Langdon in Murder House and frat president Kyle Spencer in Coven. Bates joined AHS during Coven as socialite Madame Delphine LaLaurie, who was a serial killer known for murdering and torturing her black slaves. Lourd appeared in AHS’ last season’s Cult where she played Winter Anderson. Also joining the new installment is Dynasty diva Joan Collins who will play Peters’ grandmother. Season 8 will premiere Wednesday, September 12 at 10/9c on FX.

