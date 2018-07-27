Ryan Murphy tweeted out today that Australian actor Cody Fern is playing Michael Langdon on American Horror Story: Apocalypse which is currently in production and will air on Sept. 12 on FX.

Langdon appeared in American Horror Story: Murder House. He is the biological grandson and the adopted son of Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange), and the birth child of Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton). He is a seemingly innocent child, but in fact he is the Anti-Christ.

Fern’s credits include House of Cards and American Crime Story.