AMC Theatres and have teamed up for a new service that enables the purchase of movie tickets in the U.S. via the social-media platform.

The exhibition giant is the first theater chain to set a pact with Facebook, though the social media company is working with Fandango and Atom Tickets. With all of these partnerships, customer payments are processed by AMC, Fandango, or Atom Tickets.

While box office has been brisk this summer, the movie business remains in an existential struggle with other forms of entertainment. Exhibitors have also been challenged by upstarts like MoviePass. While it is financially in dicey shape, MoviePass has racked up more than 3 million fixed-price subscribers, and AMC decided recently to roll out its own subscription ticketing plan. Theater owners are also experimenting with surge pricing and other methods of preserving ticket revenue.

Facebook’s ticketing platform allows users to search movies by location and showtime by expanding the Explore options and clicking the “movies” tab on their homepage. Once a movie and showtime is selected, users have the option to choose the AMC ticketing platform, and are redirected to the AMC Theatres page to finish their transaction.

“From the very beginning of online ticketing availability, it’s been our goal to make the process as simple and accessible as possible for all of our guests, and we are thrilled to further this endeavor through our partnership with Facebook, which continues to expand our guests’ choices on where they purchase tickets,” said Stephen Colanero, Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres.

“We know people already use Facebook to find movies to see in theaters, and purchase tickets to them,” said Swapna Joshi, Facebook’s product manager for movie ticketing. “Today, we’re excited to add AMC as a partner. This is another way we’re working to make going to the movies fun and easy.”

The two companies are currently piloting the service at a handful of AMC locations nationwide, and it will be available at all AMC locations in the coming days.