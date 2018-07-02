Josh Sapan, President and CEO of AMC Networks, and Tim Davie, CEO of BBC Studios, partners in BBC America, are to set to give separate keynote addresses at Mipcom in October.

The pair will talk at the international TV event in Cannes France as part of its theme of ‘The Big Shift: Transitioning to a Reshaped Media Landscape’.

Sapan will discuss how he helped turn AMC Networks from a domestic U.S. cable broadcaster into a global business. Speaking about the strategy of networks including AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV and Wetv, as well as AMC Studios and IFC Films, Sapan will discuss programming from The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve and Mad Men as well as hits such as Breaking Bad and Mad Men. His keynote is scheduled for Tuesday, October 16.

Davie, who was responsible for the merger of production unit BBC Studios and distribution division BBC Worldwide, will set out the revamped company’s new ambitions and discuss its approach to strategic partnerships. Speaking on Monday, October 15, he will also showcase a raft of new programming.

Meanwhile, earlier in the summer, the team behind BBC and Amazon political drama A Very English Scandal, including star Hugh Grant, will talk at the Edinburgh International TV Festival. Grant will be joined by writer Russell T Davies, director Stephen Frears, producer Dan Winch and executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins to talk about how they created the mini-series.

Fresh from the show launching on Amazon in the U.S., Grant will also discuss his first appearance in a television program in over a decade and discuss what drew him to the role.

Festival Advisory Chair and Sky exec Phil Edgar-Jones said, “A Very English Scandal had millions gripped with its deft re-telling of one of the craziest political scandals to grace British politics. Brilliantly written by Russell T Davies, with delicately drawn characterisations from Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant, the series has received incredible praise from both the UK and US media. If you haven’t bought your Edinburgh ticket already, this session is worth the admission price alone.”