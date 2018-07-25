AMC and Channel sci-fi drama Humans is being remade in China after Endemol Shine China partnered with local producer Croton Media.

Chinese stars Ray Ma and Stephy Qi are fronting the local Mandarin-language remake, which has just begun filming in Shanghai. There is no broadcaster attached.

Kudos, which produces the UK version of the drama, and Matador, which produced the original Swedish series, are also working on the series. Humans is set in a parallel present where the latest must-have gadget for any busy family is a ‘Synth’ – a highly-developed robotic servant eerily similar in appearance to human beings.

Set in the fictional year 2035, when technology, in particular artificial intelligence will infiltrate and influence every aspect of daily existence, the series will keep the sinister, thrilling and emotional narrative of the original English-language version, while exploring the rapidly evolving relationship between humanity and technology, asking what it really means to be human.

William Tan, Managing Director of Endemol Shine China, says, “Humans marks our first scripted formats partnership deal with a local partner in China and having enlisted both UK and Chinese writers it’s truly a collaborative venture. Sci-fi drama is an under represented genre across the region and we really believe that this new take will set a new trend and that Endemol Shine China will continue to be the leader in creativity and innovation, making unique offerings to the market.”