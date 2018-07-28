Another big new series pickup announcement from Amazon Studios at TCA. The streaming service is teaming with the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios on a large-scope, international event series.

Amazon describes the collaboration as “a groundbreaking global television franchise”, in which “the Russo Brothers will have the creative freedom to oversee an ambitious concept meant to … redefine the boundaries of storytelling,” Amazon says.

No details are being provided about the concept beyond the fact that the origin mothership series will function as a fire-starter to ignite the creation of multiple original local-language and local production series. All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world.

Amazon Studios

“The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime Customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multifaceted, international franchise.”

In a pre-taped video, the brothers called the series “a massive, global TV adventure” and said that they would be “sourcing talent from all around the world.”

AGBO’s TV slate includes The Warriors for Netflix based off the classic 1979 Walter Hill film of the same name, Deadly Class, a comic-based drama which was recently picked up to series by Syfy; Mastermind, a crime drama set up at FX by Krysty Wilson-Cairns with Noah Hawley and Sky Bound producing, and a Larry Charles project. The company’s expansion into television is a natural step for The Avengers/Captain America directors Joe and Anthony Russo who first made their mark in television, winning an Emmy for directing the pilot of Arrested Development.