Freeform has set August 1 for the Season 2 premiere of Alone Together, starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo as platonic best friends who want nothing more than to be accepted by the vain and status-obsessed culture of Los Angeles.

The 10-episode sophomore run of the series, which hails from the Lonely Island team, will be available to stream on Hulu along with airing back-to-back new episodes over five Wednesdays on Disney-owned Freeform. The cable net will offer a sneak peek of the first four episodes across all of its digital platforms and Hulu beginning July 25.

Freeform

Povitsky and Aflalo’s characters have a contentious, dysfunctional co-dependent best-friendship, but when push comes to shove, they’ve got each other’s back. Plus, they have nobody else to hang out with. In the new season, their odd friendship continues to baffle everyone around them as they continue to find their place in L.A., juggling odd jobs, their love lives and aspirations of social status.

Returning for Season 2 of Alone Together — which got a renewal two months ahead of its January 10 premiere — are Chris D’Elia, Ginger Gonzaga, Edgar Blackmon and Nikki Glaser. Guest stars will include Fran Drescher, Carmen Electra, Natasha Leggero, Hana Mae Lee, Danny Pud, Abby Elliott and Nicole Sullivan.

Series writers Povitsky and Aflalo also exec produce alongside Adam Samberg, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Paul Mather and Becky Sloviter.