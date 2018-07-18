Allied Integrated Marketing has hired veteran entertainment PR executive Amy Prenner as SVP National Publicity in its Los Angeles office. She will be tasked with managing publicity efforts for the agency’s film, TV, streaming and brand clients, and overseeing Allied’s national publicity teams in Los Angeles and New York.

As head of her own agency The Prenner Group for more than a decade, her clients have included cable networks AMC Networks, Starz, Epix, Syfy, GSN, Freeform, Travel Channel, USA Network and Fuse, as well as shepherding placements at the Oscars, Emmys, TCA, Comic-Con, Sundance and Cannes. She also consulted on Emmy campaigns for NBC’s The Office, Parks and Recreation and America’s Got Talent. Prenner has worked with national charity organizations and hospitality and restaurant brands, the latter of which will help with Allied’s growing hospitality business. “Amy brings extensive publicity experience and industry knowledge to Allied,” CEO Clint Kendall said. “She has an incredibly impressive track record of executing impactful campaigns for clients and I am confident she will be a wonderful asset to our growing agency.”

Wolf|Kasteler Public Relation

Wolf Kasteler Public Relations have promoted Graehme Morphy in Los Angeles and Annick Müller in New York to partners. Morphy’s clients have included Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Kaya Scodelario, and he worked with WK co-partner Lisa Kasteler to develop a social impact and corporate business alongside Kasteler that has garnered clients like Stand Up to Cancer, the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Oxfam as well as ESPN, Armani, Capital One and others. Muller began her career in public relations at IDPR, joining Wolf Kasteler in 2016 to oversee the New York office and developing campaigns for artists and content. Her clients have included Omari Hardwick, Anna Chlumsky, Sheila Vand, Elizabeth Marvel, Caissie Levy, Joseph Fiennes, Carol Kane, Isabella Rossellini, Ian Somerhalder, Julia Stiles, Francois Arnaud, Caleb Landry Jones, Maya Hawke and Kate Rockwell.