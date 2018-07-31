All3Media has invested in nascent British production company Bullion Productions, which was involved in People Just Do Nothing’s early YouTube videos and Ed Sheeran music videos.

The Liberty and Discovery-backed superindie has backed the company, which was founded by Managing Director Jack Newman, Creative Directors Ben Murray and James Willis and Head of Post Production Anna Meller.

The indie, which produces scripted comedy, factual, music and branded content, produced BBC Three’s Heal Me In The Name Of Jesus, a one-off doc that followed Emily Yates as she investigated an Australian healer’s claim that he could cure her disability.

Newman directed Viceland’s States of Undress, while Murray worked on mockumentary comedy People Just Do Nothing and music videos for Sheeran and Jack White. Willis has directed high-end sports such as European Tour Golf and Meller worked on Searching for Spitman for Vice.

All3Media International will distribute Bullion Productions’ forthcoming series.

All3Media Chief Executive Officer Jane Turton said, “Bullion Productions is growing into a really exciting multifaceted, next generation production company. It has huge potential and I’m really pleased to support them as they grow their business over the next few years. I’m delighted to welcome such a creative, dynamic and talented team to the All3Media Group.”

Murray added, “All3Media feels like the next big step for us. We’ve built the company from the ground up independently and we feel now is a perfect time for a partnership that will help accelerate our efforts in the field of long form entertainment. We are in a unique position with access to some great new talent – coming from voices that haven’t typically been heard in the world of comedy, factual and drama. We are really excited about bringing these new projects to fruition.”