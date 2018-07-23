EXCLUSIVE: Hearts Beat Loud director Brett Haley has been set to helm All the Bright Places, with Justice Smith joining Elle Fanning to star in the film adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s YA novel, which is ramping up again behind the Mazur/Kaplan Company and Echo Lake Entertainment.

Liz Hannah (The Post) has come aboard to write the script with Niven, and production now is set to begin in the fall in a project that at one time had Miguel Arteta attached to direct Fanning. FilmNation is handling international sales, and Endeavor Content and producers are in talks for a domestic deal.

Niven’s 2015 novel tells the story of Violet Markey and Theodore Finch, who meet and change each other’s lives forever. As they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, they come together, discovering that even the smallest places and moments can mean something. The drama took on the stigmas of mental illness and the beauty and lasting impact of young love.

Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan of Mazur/Kaplan (The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society) are producing as they have from the beginning, along with Echo Lake’s Doug Mankoff, Andy Spaulding and Brittany Kahan, and Fanning. Hannah is also an executive producer.

Haley most recently helmed the Sundance buzz title Hearts Beat Loud with Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons, which hit theaters last month via Gunpowder & Sky. His credits include directing last year’s The Hero starring Sam Elliott. He’s repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Smith’s credits include Paper Towns, Netflix’s The Get Down and most recently Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. He’s repped by WME, The Kohl Group, and Sloane, Offer.

Fanning is repped by WME, Echo Lake Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson. Niven is with WME and Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency. Hannah is repped by UTA, Echo Lake and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.