EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed All Def Media, the media company focused on hip hop culture, for representation in all areas. ADM touches more than 300 million fans each month through original programming, which is distributed via YouTube and Facebook, on television and through live events.

Through its new relationship with CAA, the media company will look to accelerate its digital, brand and premium programming. The agency will work to create business opportunities for ADM, whose franchise series include Roast Me, Dad Jokes, Squadd Live, Arts & Raps, Traffic Jams and the Crate.

Last week, ADM unveiled a programming and marketing relationship with Universal Music Group to develop long- and short-form content, live events and social media content. In honor of the National Lampoon Vacation movie marathon that aired July 4, IFC partnered with All Def Media to create all-new installments of the Dad Jokes digital series.

All Def Media has attracted several top-tier investors including Nu Horizons; Greycroft Partners, one of the early backers of Maker Studios; Third Wave Digital Partners; e.ventures; Shari Redstone’s Advancit Capital; Andreessen Horowitz; and WPP.

The media company was the brainchild of hip-hop mogul and Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons, who departed following allegations of sexual misconduct.