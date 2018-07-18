DJ Joey Speed is onstage. “I can’t stop!” he tells the adoring crowd. “I won’t stop! I’ll never stop!” Quick cut to the mature and out-of-breath rapper backstage: “I gotta stop.”

Here’s the first full trailer for All About the Washingtons, Netflix’s autobiographical sitcom starring Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run aka Joey Simmons and his wife Justine Simmons as fictionalized versions of themselves. He plays DJ Joey Speed, a hip-hop legend who hangs up his Adidas after decades in the limelight. That gives Justine the chance to pursue a career of her own now that Joey is available to focus on keeping the house in order and raising their four kids (Kiana Ledé, Nathan Anderson, Leah Rose Randall and Maceo Smedley).

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rev Run found a new audience and reality stardom with his popular series Run’s House, which ran on MTV for six seasons from 2005-09 and introduced his family including wife Justine.

Created by Jeremy Bronson, the laugh-tracked comedy is produced for Netflix by Amblin and ABC Studios. Andrew Reich is showrunner and executive produces with Bronson, Justin Falvey & Darryl Frank from Amblin Television, Rev Run Simmons & Justine Simmons, and Michael Lehman of Simmons Lehman Productions.

All About the Washingtons starts streaming on August 10. Check out the trailer above.