20th Century Fox has taken the wraps off the first trailer for Alita: Battle Angel this morning, after first showing it to a crowd at Comic-Con over the weekend where they also screened 18 minutes of the pic based the Gunnm manga series by Yukito Kishiro.

Avatar‘s James Cameron and Jon Landau produced the ambitious and long-in-the-works adaptation and put it in the hands of director Robert Rodriguez, with Rosa Salazar starring as Alita, who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.

Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein and Jackie Earle Haley also star.

Fox has set a December 21 release date.

Salazar and Johnson were in San Diego for the footage reveal, which revealed CG action and effects that make the movie look like a real-life Manga. As Rodriguez described it, the effects — particularly the motion capture of the titular heroine — are photo real and next-level 3D that makes you feel that you can reach out and touch it.

Check out the trailer, which was unveiled during a worldwide live Q&A with Cameron, Rodriguez, Landau and Salazar at Cameron and Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment and shown across the movie’s official social and YouTube channels.