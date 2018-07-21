20th Century Fox is slowly giving us small tastes of their forthcoming sci-fi fantasy pic Alita: Battle Angel. The highly anticipated movie based on the Manga GUNNM by Yukito Kishiro was pushed from July to December and then they teased us at SXSW with a whole Iron City, came to Cinemacon with some footage and now they fed us more morsels of goodness at San Diego Comic-Con.

Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Creator Kishiro welcomed the special audience, who were winners of a special scavenger hunt, to the special event and expressed his excitement for the movie via video before the panel started. He praised filmmakers Jon Landau and Robert Rodriguez for what they have achieved with his creation.

They were joined by actors Rosa Salazar and Keean Johnson after they shared 18 minutes of exclusive footage that was incredibly mesmerizing and had CG action and effects that make the movie look like a real-life Manga. As Rodriguez describes it, the effects — particularly the motion capture of the titular heroine —are photo real and next-level 3D that makes you feel that you can reach out and touch it.

The team talked about the technologically amazing animation, the biggest news of the evening was that the audience was going to be the first to view the new trailer which will not be available to the masses until 8 AM PST Monday, July 23 when Landau, Rodriguez, and Salazar will take to Facebook for a live chat and a premiere of the new trailer, which, by the way, does not disappoint.

Alita: Battle Angel follows the titular Alita (Salazar), who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities.