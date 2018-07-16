Alita: Battle Angel is headed to San Diego Comic-Con on July 20. The good news is that there won’t be a long Hall H line for the panel. On the other hand, 20th Century Fox isn’t going to make it easy for you to sit in on the panel.

Fans will have to participate in a scavenger hunt and winners will be able to see a sneak preview of the film and participate in a Q&A with filmmakers Robert Rodriguez and Jon Landau as well as actors Rosa Salazar and Keean Johnson. “The Alita Battle Angel Pillars of Iron City Search” will have fans hunting for six Alita stickers to put in their passport which can be picked up at the Loot Crate booth located in the Convention Center. If you collect all six, you’ll win a prize and a chance to attend the panel.

Based on the Manga GUNNM by Yukito Kishiro, Alita: Battle Angel follows Alita (Salazar), who awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize. She is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities.

The panel will take place July 20 at 7:30 PM at UA Horton Plaza 8. Alita: Battle Angel is slated to open in theaters Dec. 21.