EXCLUSIVE: Another Jane Austen adaptation is on its way. Alicia Witt is set to star in the indie feature Modern Persuasion, a modern adaptation of Austen’s Persuasion to be directed by Alex Appel (The Death of Alice Blue) and Jonathan Lisecki (Gayby).

Witt’s numerous feature credits include this year’s Mississippi Requiem opposite James Franco and Topher Grace, 88 Minutes opposite Al Pacino, Two Weeks Notice opposite Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant, Last Holiday with Queen Latifah.

From a script penned by Lisecki and Barbara Radecki (Expecting), Modern Persuasion centers on Wren Cosgrove (Witt), a happily single and self-confessed workaholic who, after steadfastly rising to the top of the ladder in the NY corporate publicity world, finds herself coming home every night to her cat. But when her firm is hired by the man who got away, Wren finds herself having to interact with her ex-boyfriend every day when she’d rather just curl up in a ball and wail like a teenager. In time, she finds the courage and strength to rebuild not only her company, but her love life as well.

Witt’s other credits include Urban Legend, The Upside of Anger, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Four Rooms, Fun, and Vanilla Sky. Her TV credits include recurring roles on The Exorcist, Nashville, Justified, The Walking Dead as well as reprising her role on the long-anticipated return of Twin Peaks on Showtime.

