EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone has been cast in a lead role in Bill Teitler’s deadpan comedy Judy Small which is currently in production.

Nancy Doyne adapted the screenplay from her novel which follows Susan Howard (Silverstone) and her husband Bob (Rob Corddry), who decide, at Susan’s instigation, to see a marriage counselor, Judy Small (Michaela Watkins), who appears trustworthy at first, but ultimately manipulates the couple, putting the two at odds, and bringing their marriage almost to the breaking point.

Gina Resnick produces the independent film with Teitler.

Currently, Silverstone can be seen in Paramount Network’s series American Woman playing the lead role of Bonnie Nolan and most recently starred in Paramount’s summer sleeper Book Club and last year’s Cannes Film Festival premiere The Killing of a Sacred Deer from Yorgos Lanthimos.

Silverstone is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.