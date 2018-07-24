EXCLUSIVE: The San Andreas and True Detective star is attached to headline and executive produce the feature adaptation of Sophie Kinsella’s New York Times 4 million-copy bestseller Can You Keep a Secret? with Elise Duran directing.

Alexandra Daddario will play Emma Corrigan, a girl with a few secrets. On a turbulent plane ride, thinking she’s about to die, Emma spills them all to the handsome stranger sitting next to her. At least, she thought he was a stranger. But then Jack Harper, her company’s young and elusive CEO, arrives at the office. It’s him. And he knows every single humiliating detail about Emma.

Peter Hutchings is adapting and Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producers. Charles Miller is serving as EP with Daddario. Embankment Films is selling foreign.

Can You Keep a Secret? was previously set up at Paramount. The novel was then developed by BCDF with a new screenplay by Hutchings. BCDF has also enlisted the new start-up, Fiction Riot, as a partner to develop mobile content for the film early next year.

Kinsella’s novels have sold 40M copies worldwide, and she’s best known for her Shopaholic series, including Confessions of a Shopaholic, which became a 2009 Disney movie starring Isla Fisher, Hugh Dancy and Krysten Ritter.

Daddario can next be seen in We Have Always Lived in the Castle and Nomis, opposite Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley. Duran comes from the documentary world and has directed and/or produced such projects as Being Chaz and Finding Sarah for the Oprah Winfrey Network and Small Town Ecstasy for HBO.

BCDF’s credits include the indie hit Bachelorette starring Fisher, Kirsten Dunst and Lizzy Caplan and the comedy-drama Liberal Arts. Other projects in development include the YA lit franchise Hush, Hush, which has sold over 5M copies, and The Language of Flowers, which spent 69 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Can You Keep a Secret? is going to become a movie and I know my readers around the world will look forward to it just as much as I do,” said Kinsella. “I am very excited that Alexandra Daddario is to play Emma and I can’t wait to see the story come alive on screen.”

Daddario is repped by UTA, Untitled, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Kinsella is repped by Valerie Hoskins Associates and Lucas Alexander Whitley. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.