EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Emmy awards winner Alec Baldwin has come on board as exec producer on the film Beast Beast, the feature adaptation of Krista, a short film which won the first annual Vimeo Staff Pick Award at this year’s SXSW. Danny Madden wrote Beast Beast and will be in the director’s chair when filming commences at the end of this summer in Georgia.

Set in a southern town, the film deals with the new and old issues of growing up and reaching for more. As the three main characters navigate changing masks of identity out in the world, at school, within their families and online, their lives hit a boiling point swirling with trauma, petty crimes, new love and gun violence.

Baldwin will EP with Casey Bader under their El Dorado Pictures banner. Producers are Jim Cummings, Matt Miller, Tara Ansley, and Benjamin Wiessner, the team behind Thunder Road, the SXSW Grand Jury prize-winning film. Madden, Cummings and Wiessner’s Ornana and Miller’s Vanishing Angle are the production companies behind the project.