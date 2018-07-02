EXCLUSIVE: Al Pacino is returning to CAA, where the Oscar-winning iconic actor has spent the majority of his career.

The actor is in the midst of a renaissance. He drew raves playing Penn State football head coach Joe Paterno in the Barry Levinson-directed Paterno, and is starring in the Martin Scorsese-directed The Irishman for Netflix. He’s currently shooting the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. It marks his first time working in a picture helmed by Tarantino or Scorsese.