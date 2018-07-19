EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman has returned to CAA.

Goldsman ended a longtime relationship with that agency in 2014, and had moved to WME. There was no acrimony in the move back, but he needed a break back then but remained close friends with CAA chief Richard Lovett. The scribe, who won the Oscar for A Beautiful Mind, simply decided to return.

He has set up numerous projects around down as writer, director and producer through his Weed Road banner. They include an adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel Rainbow Six and Avengelyne at Paramount, directing vehicles including a Firestarter remake, and he is producing films based on the Extreme Universe comics creations of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Goldsman’s scripting credits include Cinderella Man, I, Robot, The Da Vinci Code, Insurgent and The Dark Tower. On the small screen, his producing projects include Titans, teamed with Greg Berlanti for Warner Bros Television and DC for WB’s digital service.

He continues to be lawyered by Barry Littman and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.