AfterShock Comics is teaming with Fox 21 TV Studios and producer Warren Littlefield (Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale) on an adaptation of Adam Glass’ (Supernatural, The Chi) sci-fi horror series The Normals for television.

Created and written by Glass, The Normals is centered around one man who finds out his perfect life and family may all be an illusion, setting him on a crusade to save what he believes is real and loves with all his being, while having to save the world in the process as forces seek to destroy him.

“Sci-Fi is always asking the question, ‘What does it mean to be human?’” said Glass, who is under a development deal with Fox 21. “Our story takes a look at that question and explores the idea that to be human is to feel fear; and that’s the lense we will be looking through in our storytelling.”

“We’ve worked closely with Adam on three projects to date and could not be more excited to extend our relationship with him as we take The Normals to TV,” said AfterShock President Lee Kramer. “The chance to also work with a gifted producer of Warren Littlefield’s caliber is an incredible bonus. Add to that partnering with Fox 21 and this just gets better and better.”

Glass was a writer and executive producer on Supernatural and most recently served as co-executive producer and writer on The Chi.