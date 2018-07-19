EXCLUSIVE: Actor Shane Paul McGhie (Foster Boy, What Men Want) and model Khadijah Red Thunder have been added to the cast of After, the film adaptation based on Anna Todd’s One Direction-inspired bestselling novels. Jenny Gage is directing the pic, which stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Susan McMartin penned the script. It follows the journey of self-discovery and sexual awakening of Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart. When she enters her first year of university with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Tiffin), a brooding rebel,

McGhie will play Landon Gibson, who becomes the best friend and confidante of Tessa. He was a popular character in the After series, which led to two additional books about him, Nothing More and Nothing Less. Thunder is Steph, the beautiful and edgy college roommate of Tessa Young who introduces her to Hardin and the rowdy friend group she becomes entangled with.

Swen Temmel and Pia Mia have also been announced as part of the cast.

Producers are Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton of CalMaple Films, Jennifer Gibgot of Offspring Entertainment, and Todd and Aron Levitz from Wattpad, while Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Meadow Williams, Temmel, Adam Shankman and Scott Karol serve as exec producers.

McGhie is repped by Innovative and Thunder is a client of Industry Entertainment.