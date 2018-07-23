EXCLUSIVE: Aviron Pictures has acquired U.S. distribution rights to After, the movie adaptation of Anna Todd’s bestselling YA novels that started out on the fan-fiction website Wattpad. Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin star in the pic being directed by Jenny Gage; it started production last week in Atlanta. Aviron has set an April 12, 2019 release date.

Langford Bobby Quillard

After is a story of self-discovery and sexual awakening that centers on Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart as she enters her first semester in college. Her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.

Susan McMartin (Mr. Church) wrote the script. Khadijha Red Thunder, Samuel Larsen, Shane Paul McGie, Inanna Sarkis, Pia Mia and Swen Temmel also star.

CalMaple Films’ Courtney Solomon and Mark Canton are producing with Offspring Entertainment’s Jennifer Gibgot, Anna Todd, Dennis Pelino and Wattpad’s Aron Levitz. Offspring’s Adam Shankman is executive producing with Scott Karol, Nicolas Chartier, Jonathan Deckter, Meadow Williams, Temmel and Eric Lehrman.

Aviron Pictures’ acquisition head Jason Resnick brokered the deal with Voltage and CalMaple on behalf of the producers.

“After is an authentic tale of first love and self-discovery that will resonate with young

adult audiences everywhere,” said Aviron president David Dinerstein. “The fans’ passion and enthusiasm for the property is contagious, and we’re excited to help bring this immensely popular story to theaters.”

After is a series of five books from Todd that have been read more than 1.5 billion times on Wattpad. Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books have published four books in the series

that are now available in 40 countries.

Dinerstein launched Aviron on May 2017, and its upcoming slate includes the Steven Knight mystery thriller Serenity starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway that comes out October 19. It also has the Rosemund Pike-starrer A Private War about war correspondent Marie Colvin and the suspense thriller Three Seconds starring Pike, Joel Kennaman, Clive Owen and Common.