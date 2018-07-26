Only two short years after his tenure on MythBusters ended, Adam Savage was not thinking of participating in the reboot, saying that after 14 years of 40 weeks a year, he was happy to take time off. “It wasn’t something that ever crossed my mind,” Savage told TV critics at TCA.

But, when he got the call, he had turned 50, his kids had left the house, and the empty-nester began thinking about “passing it on to the next generation.”

Savage hosts and exec produces the 10-episode Mythbusters, Jr., premiering on Discovery and Science Channel in the fall, working with six young people who specialize in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

Savage told TV critics he considers himself lucky that they brought back the mothership series’ final crew, many of whom had worked on the program from its start.

“They’re back and their institutional knowledge about how to do it safely is paramount,” he said.

This returning season includes the busting of two brand new always popular duct tape myths. And, on a personal note, Savage says he wants to find out if two kids in one trench coat can buy a movie theater ticket.