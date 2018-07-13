Sugar, an original series executive produced by Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, will premiere August 15 on YouTube Premium.

Guest stars, including Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg, Charlie Puth, Kelly Clarkson, A$AP Ferg, 5th Harmony and Bad Bunny, will appear in the new series inspired by Maroon 5’s music video Sugar that has seen 2.5 billion views worldwide.

The eight-episode series features a new artist in each episode as they surprise fans who have given back to their communities in empowering ways. During a pivotal personal moment in their life, each fan is given a surprise of a lifetime as their heroes gatecrash their special events and give exclusive pop-up performances that pay-it-back in extraordinary style.

Sugar hails from Levine’s 222 Productions and Renegade 83, an eOne Company. The series is executive produced by David Dobkin, director of Maroon 5’s Sugar music video and the film Wedding Crashers. Alex Van Wagner directs. In addition to Levine and Dobkin, Jay Renfroe, David Garfinkle, Megan Wolpert Dobkin, Josh Gummersall, and Todd Yasui are executive producers.

The Sugar music video is below.