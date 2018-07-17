Adam Korson is set to recur on the third season of Teachers. He is set to appear in five episodes as Kyle in the TV Land comedy, the leader of the Wilderness Guys which is equivalent to an Eagle Scout.

Teachers depicts a group of elementary school teachers who use their hilariously warped perspective in trying to mold young minds, even though their own lives aren’t really together. Teachers comes to us from the members of the comedy ensemble The Katydids which includes Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Renee Thomas.

Korson was a series regular CW’s Seed and has appeared on Bravo’s Imposters as well as Rob Schneider’s Netflix series Real Rob. He has also appeared in TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland.

He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Marni Rosenzweig at the Rosenzweig Group.

Sara Amini and Rati Gupta have both booked recurring gigs on the sophomore season of the Hulu comedy Future Man. Details about the second season have been kept under wraps but what we do know is that Amini and Gupta will play Thimble and Rake, integral members of a unique family group that Wolf (Derek Wilson) becomes part of thanks to a case of mistaken identity.

Written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach, Future Man centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion.

Amini has appeared in Veep, Modern Family and is the co-creator and co-star of the web series Misery Loves Company. Gupta has appeared in the FX comedy Better Things.

Amini and Gupta are both repped by Artists First. Amini is additionally represented by SMS Talent.